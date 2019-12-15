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Other Shore
mikecarawaySongs
mikecarawaySongs
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4 views • December 15, 2019
OTHER SHORE
c. 1976 – Mike Caraway

CHORUS: If there’s one thing I’m runnin for,
It’s gotta be the other shore,
Where life is new, no death no more,
You know it’s on the other shore.

1) Where the people dance, all around the fence,
Everybody’s got a chance, and there’s still romance,
Where the law makes sense, and the joy wears pants,
And we hammer out the dents without gettin bent.

CHORUS

2) Where nobody bombs no one else’s farm,
Everybody learns where the neighbor’s from,
Where we come right in, where we always been,
Where our Daddy’s home is everywhere we turn.

CHORUS

3) Where you hand your plum thru the window from
The pie you done while I was gone out and on the run,
Where I take your hand, show you thru the land
Where the live ones can play out in the risen sun.

CHORUS
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