© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Great Patriot Awakening
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
225 views • October 13, 2020
Lyrics:
Ah-ah, ah! Ah-ah, ah!
We come from the land where freedom reigned
But darkness came and put our lives in chains
Their lies have kept us down
Now we’re standing up in our land
We’ll fight the Cabal, and stop their plans
Justice, it is coming!
We share the truth to expose them all
Primary goal, see them in Guantanamo
Ah-ah, ah! Ah-ah, ah!
We come from the land where the patriots sing
Where the darkness came to put our lives in chains
Now we’re taking them ALL down
Victims, they cry out
Your evil reign of our world no more
We are not for sale
On we fight to stop satan their king
We’ll never quit until all our children sing
So now pain comes for you, we revealed all your confusion.
For peace through strength will win the day despite your de-pop delusions
They will lose, they will lose, they will lose
They will lose, they will lose, they will lose
They will lose, they will lose, they will lose
(PizzaG, ObamaG, Media spread the hate)
They will lose, they will lose, they will lose
They will lose, they will lose, they will lose
Media Credits:
Instrumental Backing track:
The Backing Tracks by Smith&Co.
Music Publisher: Warner Chappell North America
Lyrics and Vocals by https://TVOmusic.com
Video production & editing by
Momentum Marketing Associates, Inc
https://RankFirstPro.com
Image credits:
Photos by AP Images
Getty Images
Drawings by Ben Garrison
Movie Clips:
The Usual Suspects (1995)
PolyGram, Filmed Entertainment,Bad Hat Harry Productions, Blue Parrot Spelling, Films International
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0114814/
The Patriot (2000)
Sony Pictures
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0187393/
C-Vine News, Military Tribunal Reporting
https://c-vine.com/
Song played in Credits:
“Gone Away” © BMI (2005)
https://TVOmusic.com
To God be the Glory!
#WWG1WGA
Ah-ah, ah! Ah-ah, ah!
We come from the land where freedom reigned
But darkness came and put our lives in chains
Their lies have kept us down
Now we’re standing up in our land
We’ll fight the Cabal, and stop their plans
Justice, it is coming!
We share the truth to expose them all
Primary goal, see them in Guantanamo
Ah-ah, ah! Ah-ah, ah!
We come from the land where the patriots sing
Where the darkness came to put our lives in chains
Now we’re taking them ALL down
Victims, they cry out
Your evil reign of our world no more
We are not for sale
On we fight to stop satan their king
We’ll never quit until all our children sing
So now pain comes for you, we revealed all your confusion.
For peace through strength will win the day despite your de-pop delusions
They will lose, they will lose, they will lose
They will lose, they will lose, they will lose
They will lose, they will lose, they will lose
(PizzaG, ObamaG, Media spread the hate)
They will lose, they will lose, they will lose
They will lose, they will lose, they will lose
Media Credits:
Instrumental Backing track:
The Backing Tracks by Smith&Co.
Music Publisher: Warner Chappell North America
Lyrics and Vocals by https://TVOmusic.com
Video production & editing by
Momentum Marketing Associates, Inc
https://RankFirstPro.com
Image credits:
Photos by AP Images
Getty Images
Drawings by Ben Garrison
Movie Clips:
The Usual Suspects (1995)
PolyGram, Filmed Entertainment,Bad Hat Harry Productions, Blue Parrot Spelling, Films International
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0114814/
The Patriot (2000)
Sony Pictures
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0187393/
C-Vine News, Military Tribunal Reporting
https://c-vine.com/
Song played in Credits:
“Gone Away” © BMI (2005)
https://TVOmusic.com
To God be the Glory!
#WWG1WGA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.