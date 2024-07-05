SURVEILLANCE CAPTURES DEADLY ARMED ROBBERY 💀 AT NORTH MIAMI BEACH SMOKE SHOP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police are looking for a shooter after a smoke shop robbery in North Miami Beach led to the senseless death of a store employee.
The armed robbery happened June 11 at Miami Cloudz Smoke Shop on Northeast 163rd Street and near 20th Avenue.
Surveillance video shows four men at the shop's counter when one man pulls out a gun, points it at 35-year-old Salem Albakri, and orders him not to move.
