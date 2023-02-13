God is fabulous. I didn't go to jail today.
The Judge did not care about my 3 notices to offer remedy. Billy filed a motion to dismiss, and she refused. Billy asked her to write an order of why she didn't dismiss, and we will be appealing it Alabama state Supreme Court.
Please call Judge Kandice Pickett and tell her to drop this ridiculous case with prejudice. If you think this is unconstitutional and illegal, and unlawful.
The number to call is
Phone: (205) 325-5349
Phone: (205) 325-4867
Fax: (205) 521-5599
Contact Jefferson County district attorney
Danny Carr
Main number 2053255252
Fax number 2053255266
Jay logginis chief of police mountain brook AL
2058023855
Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway
205-325-5700
This is unconstitutional.
This is a waste of taxpayers' money.
This is illegal and unlawful.
