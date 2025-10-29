Healing For The Fractured Soul Session 44 | When Your Brain Can't Hear God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You've cried, you've prayed, you've read your Bible. You've sought advice from pastors, friends, family and yet... something is off. You can't touch, taste, smell, or feel God. Your brain wants to, but your body isn't experiencing His presence; something is disconnected. Trauma has a way of disconnecting our brains from our bodies so that when we want to talk to, or hear God, it's like the line is cut. Paul said it best: What I want to do, I can't do, and what I don't want to do, I do. Prayer and worship are not just acts in our minds, but our whole bodies were meant to connect with God. Is there a way to connect with God when our minds are short-circuited? Yes, there is. What do we do when our brains can't hear God? Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/healing-for-the-fractured-soul-session-44/
