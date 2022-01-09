HOW FAR WILL THEY TAKE VACCINE TYRANNY? ALL THE WAY!

It is about Genocide. It has happened before and it is happening again. Source: Mike Adams at Natural News. More you may find interesting:A Sheriff in Arizona has a strong message for those in law enforcementWhy you cannot say just let the idiots take the vax and die. It is not that simple here is whyMy God what have they done? 9 hours old and holding his head up?He has been told his life insurance policy won't pay out if he takes the covid vaccination.Area 51 Playstation game from 2005 has the entire Covid plot laid out verbatim (see description)VAERS - OVER 3 MILLION DEAD FROM THE KILLER SHOTAGE OF DECEIT - The TRANSagenda + The Breeding Program (FULL Version)When Someone Asks Why Masks Shouldn't Be Mandated - Show Them This VideoLife Insurance Company CEO says carriers are seeing the highest death rates ever in the industryTHE BAD BLOOD OF HUMAN SCIENCE - Monoclonal antibody (genetically modified rats being used)YOUR GOVERNMENT IS COMING FOR YOUR CHILDREN. STAND UP FOR FREEDOM OR DIEWhat does "mandate" mean. It is not a law. You do not have to do it.Vaccines Aren't What You Think They AreIn Wuhan they rolled out 5G and said people were dying of a virus...Whistleblower Reveals Secret 5G Document – These microwave bands will kill you60 Hertz (5G) Will cook you. 1985 CNN video about MICROWAVE WEAPONS at 60 HertzELECTRIC GATEWAYS - Spirits can access us through our mobile devices!Pastor Charles Lawson on why you should not be vaccinated with the Covid19 GMO editing software