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Satan, The god of This World. Be Not Deceived, The Film.
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365 views • February 05, 2021
This is a comprehensive film that proves beyond any doubt that this world is controlled by Luciferian Freemasons.
2 Corinthians 4:4 "Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don’t understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God".
2 Corinthians 4:4 "Satan, who is the god of this world, has blinded the minds of those who don’t believe. They are unable to see the glorious light of the Good News. They don’t understand this message about the glory of Christ, who is the exact likeness of God".
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