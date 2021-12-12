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Klaus Schwab Microchip Implant Humans by 2026
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223 views • December 12, 2021
Klaus Schwab says in 2016, the Globalists are ready to implant a microchip into the brain of humans - problem is, those humans will then no longer be humans. They will be patentable.
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