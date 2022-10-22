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SENATOR RICK SCOTT, BLAKE MASTERS, REPUBLICAN NOMINEE FOR SENATE
Hispanic Arizonans Get Out The Vote Rally
WHO:
Senator Rick Scott, NRSC Chairman
Blake Masters, Republican nominee for Senate
WHAT: Hispanic Arizonans Get Out The Vote Rally
WHEN: Friday, October 21st
TIME: 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: RNC Hispanic Community Center
26 E. Baseline Rd. Suite 103
Phoenix, AZ 85042.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyright 2022
Producer Director Host George Nemeh