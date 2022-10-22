SENATOR RICK SCOTT, BLAKE MASTERS, REPUBLICAN NOMINEE FOR SENATE
Hispanic Arizonans Get Out The Vote Rally
WHO:
Senator Rick Scott, NRSC Chairman
Blake Masters, Republican nominee for Senate
WHAT: Hispanic Arizonans Get Out The Vote Rally
WHEN: Friday, October 21st
TIME: 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: RNC Hispanic Community Center
26 E. Baseline Rd. Suite 103
Phoenix, AZ 85042.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyright 2022
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.