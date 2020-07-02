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Decoding Beauty and the Beast (2012) Part 3 - "Saturn Returns" wrapped in layers of ritual magick
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334 views • July 02, 2020
In this video we decode Occult symbolism and unpack the magic ritual from the scene we introduced in Part 1. We cover about half of what we noted about it, leaving the balance for another video - Lord willing.
Links mentioned in this video:
Superman's Dirty Little Secret:
https://youtu.be/ojCUgtJbUNE
Derek Prince is teaching about the difference between The Beast and his nature compared to the nature of Jesus as The Lamb.
https://youtu.be/t-pmTxS8lSc?t=547
(The segment we feature extends from 9:07 to 12:40)
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Links mentioned in this video:
Superman's Dirty Little Secret:
https://youtu.be/ojCUgtJbUNE
Derek Prince is teaching about the difference between The Beast and his nature compared to the nature of Jesus as The Lamb.
https://youtu.be/t-pmTxS8lSc?t=547
(The segment we feature extends from 9:07 to 12:40)
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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