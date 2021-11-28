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The Smith-Mundt Act [How Fake News became 100% LEGAL]
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63 views • November 28, 2021
The Smith-Mundt Act [How Fake News became 100% LEGAL]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/JqpqR5
H.R.5736 - Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012
https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
https://www.roxytube.com/v/JqpqR5
H.R.5736 - Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012
https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/5736
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
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