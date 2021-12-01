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Nashville Officer Hit While Trying To Stop Criminal In Stolen Car
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41 views • December 01, 2021
Given the ongoing efforts of Black Lives Matter and the Democrats, police forces all over the country have come under attack for supposedly harboring racism. The result has been a massive push to defund police departments throughout America and create a new form of policing. But while police officers continue to be vilified by the media, the truth is - they are on the front lines every day, keeping the chaos that threatens America at bay. Still, that doesn’t seem to matter to BLM or the Democrats as they view police as the reason for crime and always favorite - racism.
Trying to stop a person in a stolen vehicle, Nashville Police Officer Jerica Gladston was deploying a spike strip, hoping to stop the criminal from getting away. But as the vehicle approaches, it appears to purposely swerve, making sure to strike Officer Gladston, flinging her into the air.
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Trying to stop a person in a stolen vehicle, Nashville Police Officer Jerica Gladston was deploying a spike strip, hoping to stop the criminal from getting away. But as the vehicle approaches, it appears to purposely swerve, making sure to strike Officer Gladston, flinging her into the air.
Real News & Commentary for Patriots: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/
Support Our Efforts To Keep Truth Alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Get Dr. Vladimir 'Zev' Zelenko M.D.'s Z-Stack Protocol, use code RVM for discount: https://redvoicemedia.net/zstack
Sign the petition: Ban Federal Vaccine Mandates: https://redvoicemedia.net/mandatesrvm
Get massive discounts and support Mike Lindell and MyPillow with discount code RVM
Get the new “Let’s Go Brandon!” Coffee and more from the Ranger Candy Coffee Company: https://redvoicemedia.net/coffee
Red Beach Nation - Freedom Apparel: https://redvoicemedia.net/apparel
Follow us on GAB: https://gab.com/redvoicemedia
Follow Us On Telegram: https://t.me/redvoicemedia
Follow Us On GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/redvoicemedia
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