Iran’s IRGC 63rd wave of Operation True Promise 4: strikes on energy facilities in the region tied to US interests & American shareholders as part of the 63rd wave of Operation True Promise 4

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🔥 Iran strikes US-linked energy targets as conflict enters 'new phase' — IRGC
🚀 Iran’s IRGC said it carried out strikes on energy facilities in the region tied to US interests and American shareholders as part of the 63rd wave of Operation True Promise 4.
⚔️ The IRGC described the attack as a direct response (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/66948) to earlier strikes on Iran’s own energy infrastructure, signaling a shift into a “new phase” of the conflict.
❌ The IRGC added it had previously avoided targeting oil infrastructure to prevent harm to neighboring and friendly economies, but said recent attacks forced Tehran to respond against similar US-linked targets.