Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FULL SHOW: Democrats Losing Public Support And Voters Yet Still Say They’re Ahead In The Polls
80 views
channel image
InfoWars
Published 2 months ago |

It’s not been more obvious that Democrats are just blatantly lying to the American people, but also that their policies are authoritarian and totalitarian by definition. How much longer can the American people put up with or service such leadership? Poll results show Americans understand the issues, the question is can the media convince them these problems are caused by Republicans. More bad news for vaccinated individuals as 9 in 10 deaths in the UK are vaccinated individuals and now the FDA is hiding the vaccine status of deceased individuals in the United States. The situation at the border might be worse than ever, with unaccompanied minors being trafficked in and now military aged men crossing in army gear with guns.

Keywords
warowenshroyerroom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket