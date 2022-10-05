FULL SHOW: Democrats Losing Public Support And Voters Yet Still Say They’re Ahead In The Polls

It’s not been more obvious that Democrats are just blatantly lying to the American people, but also that their policies are authoritarian and totalitarian by definition. How much longer can the American people put up with or service such leadership? Poll results show Americans understand the issues, the question is can the media convince them these problems are caused by Republicans. More bad news for vaccinated individuals as 9 in 10 deaths in the UK are vaccinated individuals and now the FDA is hiding the vaccine status of deceased individuals in the United States. The situation at the border might be worse than ever, with unaccompanied minors being trafficked in and now military aged men crossing in army gear with guns.