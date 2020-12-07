How The SigAir P365 Will Steal Christmas

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0:18 Weight
1:07 Trigger
1:28 Mag Release
1:57 Load CO2
2:30 Cost Per Round
2:54 Made in
2:08 Locked Up
3:50 Range
4:10 Load Magazine
4:27 Second Mag
5:46 Safety
7:44 Field Stripped
8:15 vs Real 365
9:33 Disassembly
12:27 Shoots Like a Sig
13:55 Sig P365XL
14:09 Point Shooting
14:46 Your First Sig
15:05 Online Reviews
15:20 First Fail
16:32 Christmas
17:35 Safety Problem
18:46 Bonus