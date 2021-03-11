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Teaching Transgenderism To 1st Graders in CONSERVATIVE States
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61 views • March 11, 2021
Dr. Duke Pesta and Alex Newman discuss the escalating insanity permeating government "education," warning that this coming year will be the worst yet when it comes to sexualization, indoctrination, racism, and more. In particular, they discuss the story of a family in Missouri that came to America in search of liberty and Christian values, and now find that their daughter is being taught transgenderism in her public school. Incredibly, the school counselor even asked the parents to help prepare the children to accept the radical indoctrination. Duke and Alex conclude that the only solution is to rescue children from government schools immediately.
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📰 Get a Copy of the Special Issue:
thenewamerican.com/rescuing-our-children/
▶️ Rescuing Our Children Presentation:
https://rumble.com/vejhuf-saving-our-freedoms-by-rescuing-our-children.html
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#AlexNewman #DukePesta
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