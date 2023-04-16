This is what Bragg's policies have done to people: Kevin Kiley | The Count

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On Saturday's "The Count," Rep. Kevin Kiley previews the House GOP hearing exposing Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's soft-on-crime policies.
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