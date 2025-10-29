High-watch rapture date for 4th delay by Jesus is Daniel’s 2520-days prophecy’s November 1 - 2, 2025

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2025). In my previous video, the prophet said that Jesus presented his blood to our Father YHWH, in order to have his 4th delay of the rapture date, so that more people can repent. He said the 4th delay will be the last, and the Father will hide his eyes when Jesus presents his blood to the Father for a 5th delay. November 1 sundown to November 2 sundown Jerusalem time is a high-watch rapture date, because Daniel’s 2520-days 7-year prophecy matches the duration between the 2025 Feast of Atonement date on November 1 to 2 and the 2032 last day of Feast of Tabernacles September 26 to 27 before Shimini Atzeret on September 27 to 28. The 8th and last day of the Feast of Tabernacles, which is called Shimini Atzeret, is the day of assembly of God’s people in rejoicing celebration, and 8 is the number of Christ because it stands for eternity in the Bible beyond the number of completion which is 7 or Christ’s millennial kingdom 7,000 years. As mentioned in my previous video, the Feast of Trumpets was delayed by a month this year to the October 2025 new moon on October 23 sundown to October 24 sundown (“septem” or “seventh” month Tishri which starts the Feast of Trumpets, just as Jesus told Joshua), because the barley harvest was not “aviv” ripe by the spring equinox for the “omer” offering bread for the Feast of Passover, and also the September 23-24 date was not yet the autumn equinox since the Feast of Trumpets & 7th month Tishri has to be in the autumn, so an extra month Adar Bet was added this year which shifted the calendar down by a month. Due to the 4th rapture delay request by Jesus to the Father, if Jesus’ Second-Coming date is now on the last day of the Feast of Tabernacles in 2032 September 26, before the 8th rejoicing celebration day of Shemini Atzeret on September 27 sundown to 28 sundown in 2032, then if you calculate the Daniel’s 2520-days 7-year prophecy from that date, it would point to the rapture and the beginning of the 7-year Tribulation Age to be on this year 2025 Feast of Atonement date on November 1 sundown to November 2 sundown. These two significant feast days in 2025 and 2032 matches the exact 2520 days duration requirement of the Daniel prophecy. The dates are as follows:

2025

10/23 - 10/24 Feast of Trumpets (just as Jesus told Joshua)

11/1 - 11/2 Feast of Atonement (Daniel’s 2520 days from 2032 possible Second Coming of Jesus on last day of Feast of Tabernacles September 26 before Shemini Atzeret)

11/6 - 11/14 Feast of Tabernacles

11/13 - 11/14 Shemini Atzeret

2032

9/6 - 9/7 Feast of Trumpets (sighting of new moon 1% sliver on September 6 sundown starts the feast, which makes this date the 7th month Tishri’s 1st day)

9/15 - 9/16 Feast of Atonement (10 days from September 6 is Tishri’s 10th day)

9/20 - 9/27 Feast of Tabernacles (5 days from September 15 is Tishri’s 15th day)

9/27 - 9/28 Shemini Atzeret (8th day assembly of rejoicing celebration and the last day of the Feast of Tabernacles)





