© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dark Journalist - Catherine Austin Fitts_ The Deep State Chaos Op
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • October 07, 2020
mirrored: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kcKtelC7upM
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS REVEALS THE DEEP STATE CHAOS OP!
In this explosive Part 1 episode Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes back Former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Austin Fitts. Catherine has spent two decades tracking Missing Money from Government agencies including HUD and the Department of Defense! She goes deep on the current weaponization of narratives of division created by a Central Banking Syndicate for political control and how it relates to the dangerous game of Election 2020, Civil War and the Chaos Card the Deep State is playing.
TOPICS:
Civil War
Deep State
Missing Trillions
Digital Currencies
Secret System of Finance
Banksters
UFO Secrecy
FASB 56
Support Dark Journalist Now!
We are 100 Percent Independent and Supported by Viewers like YOU! You can make sure this important work continues by subscribing to Dark Journalist here: https://www.darkjournalist.com/s-subs...
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/DarkJournalist
@darkjournalist
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DarkJournalist
The Dark Journalist X SERIES:
https://darkjournalist.com/xmaster.php
CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS REVEALS THE DEEP STATE CHAOS OP!
In this explosive Part 1 episode Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes back Former Assistant Secretary of HUD Catherine Austin Fitts. Catherine has spent two decades tracking Missing Money from Government agencies including HUD and the Department of Defense! She goes deep on the current weaponization of narratives of division created by a Central Banking Syndicate for political control and how it relates to the dangerous game of Election 2020, Civil War and the Chaos Card the Deep State is playing.
TOPICS:
Civil War
Deep State
Missing Trillions
Digital Currencies
Secret System of Finance
Banksters
UFO Secrecy
FASB 56
Support Dark Journalist Now!
We are 100 Percent Independent and Supported by Viewers like YOU! You can make sure this important work continues by subscribing to Dark Journalist here: https://www.darkjournalist.com/s-subs...
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/DarkJournalist
@darkjournalist
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DarkJournalist
The Dark Journalist X SERIES:
https://darkjournalist.com/xmaster.php
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.