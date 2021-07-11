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Does The Catholic Church Condemn All The Circumcised?
vaticancatholic.com
vaticancatholic.com
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21 views • July 11, 2021
By the way, with regard to the heretic who is refuted in this video: we recently challenged him to a debate on Outside The Church There Is No Salvation, and he declined. The person is a total modernist heretic and fake convert who, besides rejecting the teaching of the Council of Florence, believes Jews and Muslims can be saved (heresy), said that the notorious anti-Catholic James White is 'great overall' (year 2020), has already abandoned Catholicism once and hasn't even claimed to be Catholic for three years, thinks that Francis is to be considered in the state of grace, thinks that Amoris Laetitia is not wrong, thinks that the 'Orthodox' position on divorce and 'remarriage' is not excluded by Catholic teaching, defends all the heresies in Vatican II, thinks that Palamite heresies (including that uncreated things 'begin to exist') may be accepted, and more!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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