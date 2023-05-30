Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Whole Thing Is A Strawman
63 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago |

It’s All B.S. It Has Always Been B.S.

* The left will never apologize or dial it back.

* Commies can never show weakness because the whole thing is astroturf.

* Nobody actually supports communist/socialist principles.

* Their entire movement is based on the false premise that they have popular support.

* They have none of it — but they don’t care.

* Masks and shots have one thing in common: body sovereignty.

* When the libs can get you to accept the fact that they own your body and you don’t, everything else is done.

* This is about power.

* Small victories matter.

* We are the majority fighting the minority.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 30 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2qy64d-the-shocking-vaccine-study-that-obliterates-the-covid-narrative-ep.-2020-05.html

Keywords
libertydeceptioncommunismpropagandasocialismdan bonginoliberalismfascismtyrannyidiocracystrawmansovereigntymarxismprogressivismleftismideologytotalitarianismdespotismastroturfingauthoritarianismcollectivismbullshitfacade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket