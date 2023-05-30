The Whole Thing Is A Strawman

It’s All B.S. It Has Always Been B.S.
* The left will never apologize or dial it back.
* Commies can never show weakness because the whole thing is astroturf.
* Nobody actually supports communist/socialist principles.
* Their entire movement is based on the false premise that they have popular support.
* They have none of it — but they don’t care.
* Masks and shots have one thing in common: body sovereignty.
* When the libs can get you to accept the fact that they own your body and you don’t, everything else is done.
* This is about power.
* Small victories matter.
* We are the majority fighting the minority.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 30 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2qy64d-the-shocking-vaccine-study-that-obliterates-the-covid-narrative-ep.-2020-05.html
