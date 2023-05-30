The Whole Thing Is A Strawman

It’s All B.S. It Has Always Been B.S.

* The left will never apologize or dial it back.

* Commies can never show weakness because the whole thing is astroturf.

* Nobody actually supports communist/socialist principles.

* Their entire movement is based on the false premise that they have popular support.

* They have none of it — but they don’t care.

* Masks and shots have one thing in common: body sovereignty.

* When the libs can get you to accept the fact that they own your body and you don’t, everything else is done.

* This is about power.

* Small victories matter.

* We are the majority fighting the minority.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 30 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2qy64d-the-shocking-vaccine-study-that-obliterates-the-covid-narrative-ep.-2020-05.html

