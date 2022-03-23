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Pfizer 55k Vaccine Documents...75 Years To Reveal: Russell Brand "Explains"... Hmmm
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162 views • March 23, 2022
Russell Brand does a masterful job asking the question: Why Do we have to wait 75 YEARS to find out what is in the Pfizer Vaccines, and the British Medical Journal has lots to say on this. Luckily we get to know a LOT sooner than 75 years thanks to a Federal Judge that FORCED Pfizer to release the 55,000 documents NOW, in stead of having to wait 75 years.
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