Lies About Covid That Endanger Children Are Coming From The White House

Dr. Naomi Wolf shows how the White House will lie straight to your face. But these lies could harm your child. That is not an exaggeration, watch the video and see for yourself.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1) War Room on Frank TV - Dr. Wolf: ‘Covid Not Even In Top Ten’ Of Leading Causes Of Death For Children

https://rumble.com/v1bggct-dr.-wolf-covid-not-even-in-top-ten-of-leading-causes-of-death-for-children.html

2) Info Wars - Alex Jones

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62c74d2e328f046be72bc11f