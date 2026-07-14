AI's Energy Crisis: Tech Giants Go Nuclear

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-Artificial intelligence expansion accelerates electricity demand, driving massive investments while straining global power generation and transmission infrastructure.
-Technology companies secure long-term nuclear energy agreements, bypassing utilities to guarantee reliable electricity for expanding AI operations.
-Nordic countries restrict new data center power allocations, favoring existing operators while preserving strategic domestic energy resources.
-Gulf nations and China aggressively invest in AI-focused energy infrastructure, treating electricity as a critical strategic national asset.
-Analysts predict companies with established power access will dominate AI growth amid persistent infrastructure bottlenecks and regulatory constraints.
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