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McAfee 31T data did drop! Sierra Leone map ! Footprints!
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493 views • July 26, 2021
McAfee 31T data did drop! Sierra Leone map ! Footprints!
https://www.beachbroadcastnews.com/post/mcafee-31t-data-did-drop-sierra-leone-map-footprints
7/23/2021 - McAfee 31T data did drop! Sierra Leone map ! Footprints!
https://youtu.be/r-cw6I0PCBI
MCAFEE WHACK'D PAGE GOT JACKED!
On 6/26/2021 many people discovered the britbonglogpost.com page which is McAfee's Whack'd Countdown Clock. http://britbonglogpost.com/
http://web.archive.org/web/20210625002901/https://britbonglogpost.com/
When you look at the video, the URL stays the same http://web.archive.org/web/20210625002901/https://britbonglogpost.com/
https://screencast-o-matic.com/watch/cri3q9ViaLa
On July 22, 2021 this url changed immediately to a big advertising site. In my opinion, the ads and count down clock are distractions. The bigger messages are:
1) Clicking on the Hyperlink of McAfee's picture leads to Jack Dorsey's Twitter handle.
2) The Map if Sierra Leone.
The source page behind the jacked up Whackd website showed Copyright The Bootstrap Authors and Twitter, Inc.
So what happened at midnight Pacific Time? Well, we know a lot of Anons were waiting for something big to drop on that website. But it didn't. That is not how President Trump, the White Hats and our Military works. They have done so many things quietly and in the dark.
This comment only confirms that we already know:
The parts about Barr and Durham could very well be true and is so...WHAT A MOVIE!
GITMO IS FILLED UP
Many articles publish there are only 41 detainees at GITMO. If there are only 41 detainees in a highly secured location, why would there be a need for more than 150+ Military police?
October 24, 2020 - 160 Military Police Deployed to GITMO and returned after 9 months.
August 9, 2020 - 150 Military Police Deployed to GITMO.
31T DATA ON SWARM
BadAss Bom shared this with me. Link - 31T of Data on Swarm
This data is for us to see what is actually happening. Since we already know the swamp monsters have faced their fate.
Now let's look at the Map on the britbonglogpost.com site.
It leads to Sierra Leone mining location:
Justice does happen for these mining elites:
NEWSLETTER ABOUT MCAFEE and in this, he does admit he gave the information to the authorities.
DID MCAFEE SHARE ENOUGH TO THE AUTHORITIES TO HELP THE CHILDREN?
McAfee already tweeted that he released all his information. So the countdown clock was for who? Who else got exposed?
Who goes to trial later this year? Ghilaine Maxwell.
She's been in prison for months trying to get bail, but gets denied.
What was Whackd's former contract name for his token 0xCF8335727B776d190f9D15a54E6B9B9348439eEE?
Are you seeing the bigger picture? Did Epstein's token get hijacked by McAfee and Epstein has all the dirt. ALSO, Epstein was a Hedge Fund manager, so how much dirt does he have on those hedgies and Wall Street people?
BEACHBROADCAST SITE IS GETTING MONITORED / CENOSRED:
Uh Oh...big tech playing games. 😳
http://BeachBroadcastNews.com articles just got zapped. 😱
Then later they reappeared. 🤨🤔
Are they scared? 😖🤪😲
Come on Surfers...keep making those waves!!!
ow big are the things to come? Mr Pool recent posts were very revealing and horrid! https://t.me/looP_rM311_7211/357
Q4915 does remind us that the Truth won't be for everyone. Many meanings, but it does tell me that the truth will be so horrific and some may not be able to stomach it.
OUR FIGHT IS FOR THE CHILDREN
Our fight is for the children. The young and helpless. The ones that do not get their voices heard.
Remember, you are God's children fighting for the innocent little lives that have been horribly treated on earth. These innocent little lives haven't had any help because just as short as 5 years ago, they didn't have a movement like the one we have now!
You ALL volunteered to fight this fight. Think about this, your fight was because you wanted to help, get justice served to those that hurt humanity, and stand up for what God wants you to do.
Please do not think for one moment your voice is not heard. We are one big family of surfers all around the world!!! ScavinoChannel recognizes you...AGAIN!
You all dig for information and it is shared on this platform! This is so huge because we are all one big team and family and I love you all so much!!! Congratulations!!
You know our Bossman is working on some new dance moves for his rally and when he returns to being the Public President!! He has kept every single one of his promises and has not ever let us down!
Big Rally in Phoenix on Saturday 7/24/2021.
https://www.beachbroadcastnews.com/post/mcafee-31t-data-did-drop-sierra-leone-map-footprints
7/23/2021 - McAfee 31T data did drop! Sierra Leone map ! Footprints!
https://youtu.be/r-cw6I0PCBI
MCAFEE WHACK'D PAGE GOT JACKED!
On 6/26/2021 many people discovered the britbonglogpost.com page which is McAfee's Whack'd Countdown Clock. http://britbonglogpost.com/
http://web.archive.org/web/20210625002901/https://britbonglogpost.com/
When you look at the video, the URL stays the same http://web.archive.org/web/20210625002901/https://britbonglogpost.com/
https://screencast-o-matic.com/watch/cri3q9ViaLa
On July 22, 2021 this url changed immediately to a big advertising site. In my opinion, the ads and count down clock are distractions. The bigger messages are:
1) Clicking on the Hyperlink of McAfee's picture leads to Jack Dorsey's Twitter handle.
2) The Map if Sierra Leone.
The source page behind the jacked up Whackd website showed Copyright The Bootstrap Authors and Twitter, Inc.
So what happened at midnight Pacific Time? Well, we know a lot of Anons were waiting for something big to drop on that website. But it didn't. That is not how President Trump, the White Hats and our Military works. They have done so many things quietly and in the dark.
This comment only confirms that we already know:
The parts about Barr and Durham could very well be true and is so...WHAT A MOVIE!
GITMO IS FILLED UP
Many articles publish there are only 41 detainees at GITMO. If there are only 41 detainees in a highly secured location, why would there be a need for more than 150+ Military police?
October 24, 2020 - 160 Military Police Deployed to GITMO and returned after 9 months.
August 9, 2020 - 150 Military Police Deployed to GITMO.
31T DATA ON SWARM
BadAss Bom shared this with me. Link - 31T of Data on Swarm
This data is for us to see what is actually happening. Since we already know the swamp monsters have faced their fate.
Now let's look at the Map on the britbonglogpost.com site.
It leads to Sierra Leone mining location:
Justice does happen for these mining elites:
NEWSLETTER ABOUT MCAFEE and in this, he does admit he gave the information to the authorities.
DID MCAFEE SHARE ENOUGH TO THE AUTHORITIES TO HELP THE CHILDREN?
McAfee already tweeted that he released all his information. So the countdown clock was for who? Who else got exposed?
Who goes to trial later this year? Ghilaine Maxwell.
She's been in prison for months trying to get bail, but gets denied.
What was Whackd's former contract name for his token 0xCF8335727B776d190f9D15a54E6B9B9348439eEE?
Are you seeing the bigger picture? Did Epstein's token get hijacked by McAfee and Epstein has all the dirt. ALSO, Epstein was a Hedge Fund manager, so how much dirt does he have on those hedgies and Wall Street people?
BEACHBROADCAST SITE IS GETTING MONITORED / CENOSRED:
Uh Oh...big tech playing games. 😳
http://BeachBroadcastNews.com articles just got zapped. 😱
Then later they reappeared. 🤨🤔
Are they scared? 😖🤪😲
Come on Surfers...keep making those waves!!!
ow big are the things to come? Mr Pool recent posts were very revealing and horrid! https://t.me/looP_rM311_7211/357
Q4915 does remind us that the Truth won't be for everyone. Many meanings, but it does tell me that the truth will be so horrific and some may not be able to stomach it.
OUR FIGHT IS FOR THE CHILDREN
Our fight is for the children. The young and helpless. The ones that do not get their voices heard.
Remember, you are God's children fighting for the innocent little lives that have been horribly treated on earth. These innocent little lives haven't had any help because just as short as 5 years ago, they didn't have a movement like the one we have now!
You ALL volunteered to fight this fight. Think about this, your fight was because you wanted to help, get justice served to those that hurt humanity, and stand up for what God wants you to do.
Please do not think for one moment your voice is not heard. We are one big family of surfers all around the world!!! ScavinoChannel recognizes you...AGAIN!
You all dig for information and it is shared on this platform! This is so huge because we are all one big team and family and I love you all so much!!! Congratulations!!
You know our Bossman is working on some new dance moves for his rally and when he returns to being the Public President!! He has kept every single one of his promises and has not ever let us down!
Big Rally in Phoenix on Saturday 7/24/2021.
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