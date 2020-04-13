FTW Live Interview Clip Judy Mikovits Corona Virus 19

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Researcher and virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits discusses the corona virus 19, vaccines, health, even a behind the scene look at the CDC and much more.
For the full live show go here https://youtu.be/4FgweoEC1b4
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