Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sandi Adams - Saying NO to Digital Identification Slavery
17 views
channel image
Jason Liosatos
Published 14 days ago |

Link to Government Documents https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/draft-legislation-to-help-more-people-prove-their-identity-online/consultation-on-draft-legislation-to-support-identity-verification
Sandi's Website https://sandiadams.net/
See and order your Roots Products here https://therootbrands.com/jason.liosatos
Jason's book and website https://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Paintings, Prints and Gallery here https://jasonliosatosart.com/
Become a Patron of Jason's work ⁣https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Order Clive De Carle Health supplements here https://clivedecarle.com/shop/?affiliate_id=160805&prodgroup=11489&fname=Jason
New Living Project ⁣https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Louise's Jason's partners organic clothes range ⁣https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/

Keywords
brighteonplandemicdigitalidsandiadamscovidvaccinationjasonliosatosdiedsuddenlydigitalslaveryboosterdeaths

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket