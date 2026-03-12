BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Lindsey Graham and John McCain motivation speech for the AZOV NAZIS in 2016 - You Send You're Children To Die For This IDIOT 😳
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
247 followers
36 views • Yesterday

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

All of this information is readily available at the CIA reading room for anyone to look through.



Here is a declassified CIA document on MKULTRA where they openly discuss drugging the population.


"Drugs placed in food, water, coca-cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes… or even VACCINATIONS… that slowly create anxiety, hopelessness, tension or crushing depression over long periods."


READ THAT AGAIN...


This is real government paperwork.They literally wanted to depress & anxiety-max entire populations covertly. This is not fiction. This is page 1. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/SPECIAL%20RESEARCH%20FOR%20ARTI%5B12885524%5D.pdf

.

These are the psychos building our control grid right now in real-time!


Listen when he speaks.

He is the CEO of the MOSSAD!


Palantir CEO Karp: “I love the idea of getting a drone and having lightly fentanyl-laced urine sprayed on analysts that tried to screw us.” https://x.com/i/status/2023488982261317687

.

https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924


Converging Technologies

for Improving Human Performance

NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE

SCIENCE

NSF/DOC-sponsored report

Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science

Foundation

June 2002

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf

.

.

Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society

Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892


https://x.com/i/status/2019571527382102399


global disease surveillance network https://search.brave.com/search?q=global+disease+surveillance+network&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08b4005dd9dd06db94adaeba873cfeb2d643

.

https://x.com/i/status/2017357914386674030


National Nanotechnology Initiative The Initiative and its Implementation Plan 2000 https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/nni_implementation_plan_2000.pdf

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2019579967458193840


(2018) Nanomaterials for Nanosensors: Opportunities and Sensors IEEE SENSORS https://rumble.com/v75axne-2018-nanomaterials-for-nanosensors-opportunities-and-sensors-ieee-sensors.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

https://x.com/i/status/2019523982236754142

Keywords
trump20242030covid
Recent News
G7 Energy Ministers Meet on Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure

G7 Energy Ministers Meet on Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure

Garrison Vance
Pentagon labels Anthropic a &#8220;supply-chain risk&#8221; after dispute over military use of AI

Pentagon labels Anthropic a “supply-chain risk” after dispute over military use of AI

Laura Harris
U.S. &#8220;doomsday planes&#8221; take to the skies amid rising nuclear war fears

U.S. “doomsday planes” take to the skies amid rising nuclear war fears

Laura Harris
Iran&#8217;s drone strikes on Amazon data centers signal new era of cyber-physical warfare

Iran’s drone strikes on Amazon data centers signal new era of cyber-physical warfare

Kevin Hughes
The Coming False Flag: Why I Believe the State is Preparing to Sacrifice Americans for a War on Iran

The Coming False Flag: Why I Believe the State is Preparing to Sacrifice Americans for a War on Iran

Mike Adams
Trump’s ‘Victory’ Over Iran Is a Dangerous Fantasy &#8211; Here’s Why Lasting Peace Requires a Starkly Different Path

Trump’s ‘Victory’ Over Iran Is a Dangerous Fantasy – Here’s Why Lasting Peace Requires a Starkly Different Path

Mike Adams
