Lindsey Graham and John McCain motivation speech for the AZOV NAZIS in 2016 - You Send You're Children To Die For This IDIOT 😳

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
All of this information is readily available at the CIA reading room for anyone to look through.
Here is a declassified CIA document on MKULTRA where they openly discuss drugging the population.
"Drugs placed in food, water, coca-cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes… or even VACCINATIONS… that slowly create anxiety, hopelessness, tension or crushing depression over long periods."
READ THAT AGAIN...
This is real government paperwork.They literally wanted to depress & anxiety-max entire populations covertly. This is not fiction. This is page 1. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/SPECIAL%20RESEARCH%20FOR%20ARTI%5B12885524%5D.pdf
These are the psychos building our control grid right now in real-time!
Listen when he speaks.
He is the CEO of the MOSSAD!
Palantir CEO Karp: “I love the idea of getting a drone and having lightly fentanyl-laced urine sprayed on analysts that tried to screw us.” https://x.com/i/status/2023488982261317687
https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924
Converging Technologies
for Improving Human Performance
NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE
SCIENCE
NSF/DOC-sponsored report
Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science
Foundation
June 2002
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf
Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society
Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892
https://x.com/i/status/2019571527382102399
global disease surveillance network https://search.brave.com/search?q=global+disease+surveillance+network&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08b4005dd9dd06db94adaeba873cfeb2d643
https://x.com/i/status/2017357914386674030
National Nanotechnology Initiative The Initiative and its Implementation Plan 2000 https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/nni_implementation_plan_2000.pdf
https://x.com/i/status/2019579967458193840
(2018) Nanomaterials for Nanosensors: Opportunities and Sensors IEEE SENSORS https://rumble.com/v75axne-2018-nanomaterials-for-nanosensors-opportunities-and-sensors-ieee-sensors.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
