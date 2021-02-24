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WILL WE SEE THE LIGHT?
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
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60 views • February 24, 2021
https://danhappel.com/will-we-see-the-light
The logic follows that anyone wanting to control modern industrial societies would target our power generation and distribution systems as a high, if not the highest priority to destroying our wealth and the thin veneer of civilization.
Guest: Dr. Peter Vincent Pry - is Executive Director of the EMP Task Force on National and Homeland Security, a Congressional Advisory Board dedicated to achieving protection of the United States from electromagnetic pulse (EMP), cyber attack, mass destruction terrorism and other threats to civilian critical infrastructures on an accelerated basis.
Guest: Randal Pinocci - is the Public Service Commissioner for District 1 in North Central and Eastern Montana.
Guest: John Mues - is CEO of Cyan H2, a Montana-based LLC focused on multi-feedstock hydrogen production.
Guest: Drew Zinecker - He has been involved in energy issues in both Montana and Washington state.
America depends on affordable, reliable energy to sustain society and industry. We must protect and improve those resources until we have better.

The destruction of our power grid would bring our civil society to it's knees. A few days without electricity nationwide would be enormously difficult, weeks or months would be catastrophic, considering how totally dependent we have become on electricity for heat, lights, refrigeration; literally everything we need to sustain daily life. The 22 state power failures, brownouts and blackouts caused by the recent winter storm is only a glimpse of what might happen on a much larger scale if a Carrington type event or deliberate EMP attack were to occur.
Keywords
emppower gridclean energycoalhydrogenmontanamontana power
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