Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep 3155b - This Is A Movement That Can Not Be Stopped, Military Law Vs Criminal Law, Eye For An Eye
channel image
GalacticStorm
2111 Subscribers
Shop now
81 views
Published 13 hours ago

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep 3155b - Sept. 4, 2023

This Is A Movement That Can Not Be Stopped, Military Law Vs Criminal Law, Eye For An Eye


The [DS]/fake news admit there is a movement that is happening and they cannot figure out why the people are following Trump. These people never understood the people of this country and this is why they don't understand. The people are going to begin to learn the treasonous crimes the [DS] has committed against the people of this country and the people around the world. Military vs criminal law, reconcile. Trump once said he believes in an eye for an eye and he about to get it. Panic in DC

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

💻VirtualShield: Your Peace of Mind in Today's Digital Age. 💻

Free for 30 days! https://virtualshield.com/x22
Get Up To 60% OFF By Clicking The Link Above ^ 



Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket