THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 48: Judgment Seat of Christ

After outlining the steps to resolving conflicts between Christians, Jesus was emphatic that the New Testament church should be ruled by love and forgiveness. To illustrate this point, He said the Kingdom of Heaven was like a certain king who audited his servants and found one that owed a large sum. He was forgiven but refused to show the same grace to a fellow debtor that owed him a paltry sum in comparison.

The king furiously ordered the wicked servant to be turned over to the tormentors. The Judgment Seat of Christ should be a sobering thought for every Christian. If you are willing to judge yourself, you can avoid the terror of the Lord. Confess your sins, forgive others and don’t hold grudges. When your time on earth comes to an end, there will be a reckoning in heaven. Will it be a joyful homecoming or something you dread? The choice is entirely yours.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1947.pdf

RLJ-1947 -- JANUARY 28, 2024

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