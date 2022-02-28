Truth about Russia VS the New World Order

Be very careful before you believe anything that is put out from the main stream media. They are all centrally controlled and work with the same goal in mind....to bring about the New World Order. The main stream news has become an intense brainwashing tool for the New World Order. RT tv was the only news channel giving out the truth during the Pandemic and at other times. And now you get a disclaimer when you go to the RT tv channel on YouTube....that it is run and funded by Russia. They want you to believe that every other news and bit of information that contradicts their narrative is fake news or propaganda. While in reality they are the propaganda and are deceiving the world to usher in the New World Order.