Humiliating Signs Being Forced On People Who Aren't Vaccinated In India.

What we see here is a mark of a different kind, {I am not saying the jab is the mark, because it is not, it is a means to the end.] this mark means they are marked men , wanted if you like; and these signs make them targets, in time, authorities can go all out to get them to say yes, to the jab. This may mean harassment, persecution, and or in the bigger picture, death if they do not comply!!! Peoples, similar things will happen right round the world, those that do not comply, will, in time, be persecuted, jailed, and or die.