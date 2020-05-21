The Simpsons - Designer Virus "Predicted"

Simpsons Episode 6 of Season 22 year 2010 - yet again "predicted" event which really relates to situation we are in now - its interesting to notice in part at 1:00 : "The only moral thing to do is to release deadly virus into the public" - "We have something we have been holding on to but it hasn't been tested" - pulls out suitcase ,telling CNBC guy to get over and injects him - guy falls down on the floor like as if he is having seizure - they confirm they got their deadly disease and then started to think of something to blame on what is found in every house - cats 🥴