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The Simpsons - Designer Virus "Predicted"
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62 views • May 21, 2020
Simpsons Episode 6 of Season 22 year 2010 - yet again "predicted" event which really relates to situation we are in now - its interesting to notice in part at 1:00 : "The only moral thing to do is to release deadly virus into the public" - "We have something we have been holding on to but it hasn't been tested" - pulls out suitcase ,telling CNBC guy to get over and injects him - guy falls down on the floor like as if he is having seizure - they confirm they got their deadly disease and then started to think of something to blame on what is found in every house - cats 🥴
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