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J6 PROOF OF A COVER-UP - UNSEEN CAPITOL FOOTAGE - 042622
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78 views • April 26, 2022
Thanks to the creator of this video or for posting it, Jan 6th Protest and Save America March.
https://banned.video/watch?id=62682ba2f02f0432edb0a965
From The Mighty Pen, this is a compilation of some previous unseen footage showing numerous provocateurs at the Capital on Jan 6th
https://banned.video/watch?id=62682ba2f02f0432edb0a965
From The Mighty Pen, this is a compilation of some previous unseen footage showing numerous provocateurs at the Capital on Jan 6th
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