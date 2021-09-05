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Neural Lace
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111 views • September 05, 2021
I was human
I was flesh, inspired
I used to laugh and cry
Feel the pain and joy inside
Smell the breeze
Dance among the trees
I would love to ponder
Upon my on existence
It’s not selfish
They spin those lies
Personal freedoms outweigh
The needs of any hive
You took my soul, I’m a robot
This neural lace entwined deep in my mind
There’s no escape from, input signals
Instant overload
This quantum feed is starving me
The universe unfold
Now that this lace inside me
Fused with the machine
Can’t break free
No more dreams of death caress
This nightmare eternity awaits me
I’m a robot ,this singularity
Woven tightly
This web of data won’t release me
I was flesh, inspired
I used to laugh and cry
Feel the pain and joy inside
Smell the breeze
Dance among the trees
I would love to ponder
Upon my on existence
It’s not selfish
They spin those lies
Personal freedoms outweigh
The needs of any hive
You took my soul, I’m a robot
This neural lace entwined deep in my mind
There’s no escape from, input signals
Instant overload
This quantum feed is starving me
The universe unfold
Now that this lace inside me
Fused with the machine
Can’t break free
No more dreams of death caress
This nightmare eternity awaits me
I’m a robot ,this singularity
Woven tightly
This web of data won’t release me
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