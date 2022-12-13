THIS is what the Twitter censorship story is REALLY about

Glenn Beck





Dec 12, 2022





Yet again, more information recently was revealed concerning Twitter’s censorship and corruption before Elon Musk took over. So, which part bothers YOU the most? That Twitter and the media lied about censorship? That Michelle Obama pressured Twitter to ban Trump? Or that the media has been nearly COMPLETELY silent about it all? But to Glenn, there’s one part of this story that most Americans may be missing: The federal government’s involvement. In this clip, he details why THAT aspect of the story is the one we should all focus on most…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJS9JQ5NqNI