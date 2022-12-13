THIS is what the Twitter censorship story is REALLY about

Glenn Beck
Dec 12, 2022
Yet again, more information recently was revealed concerning Twitter’s censorship and corruption before Elon Musk took over. So, which part bothers YOU the most? That Twitter and the media lied about censorship? That Michelle Obama pressured Twitter to ban Trump? Or that the media has been nearly COMPLETELY silent about it all? But to Glenn, there’s one part of this story that most Americans may be missing: The federal government’s involvement. In this clip, he details why THAT aspect of the story is the one we should all focus on most…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJS9JQ5NqNI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.