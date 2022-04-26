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Create Your Epitaph and Create the Future You Desire
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20 views • April 26, 2022
When fear is our guide to behavior we abandon our sovereignty and acquiesce to the rules of others. That is what has happened in this era of Covid 19. If we would take time to create the epitaph we would like to be remembered by, we would have a much better chance of being authentic and would have relationships built on honesty and integrity
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