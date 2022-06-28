BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BIG NEWS: Constitution, SCOTUS, Abortion, j6 Sgt at Arms, CDC Fake Data, Who is Jane Roe? 6.28
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
25 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • June 28, 2022

Featured Content:

Ryan

Jane Roe: The True Story of the Woman Behind America’s Abortion Precedent
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/jane-roe-the-true-story-of-the-woman-behind-americas-abortion-precedent/

Former Senate Sergeant-at-arms Who Testified That Paid Provocateurs Were Present at Jan. 6th Found Dead, No Cause of Death Provided
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/former-senate-sergeant-at-arms-who-testified-that-paid-provocateurs-were-present-at-jan-6th-found-dead-no-cause-of-death-provided/ 

Victims of Jeffery Epstein and Company will Face Ghislaine Maxwell in Court Today
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/victims-of-jeffery-epstein-and-company-will-face-ghislaine-maxwell-in-court-today/ 

Justice Thomas Says It Should Be Easier To Sue Media For Defamation
https://100percentfedup.com/boom-justice-thomas-says-it-should-be-easier-to-sue-media-for-defamation/ 

Justin

The Return To Constitutionalism Is Hidden In Plain Sight
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/06/the_return_to_constitutionalism_is_hidden_in_plain_sight.html
• Abortion wasn’t banned, nor was it ever properly legalized by SCOTUS (who cannot legalize anything at a statutory level.)
• Return to Originalism, No more Living Constitutionalism (redefining of established definitions through a modern lens. [Words represent ideas. In law, ideas need to be fixed “merit based canonical arguments that do not change” but are reinterpreted for the case-by-case component of applying justice”]
• Freedom to practice religion re-established [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/breaking-6-3-vote-supreme-court-sides-coach-kneeling-prayer-football-games/], freedom of religion not freedom from religion. 
• No more state nullification.
• Full Opinion by Clarence Thomas https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/19-1392_6j37.pdf
• Other implications https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/24/us/clarence-thomas-roe-griswold-lawrence-obergefell.html

Vatican Praises Court Decision on Roe v Wade, No Official Word from Pope Francis
https://vigilant.news/2022/06/vatican-praises-court-decision-on-roe-v-wade-no-official-word-from-pope-francis/ 

CDC EXPOSED! Government Body Used False Data To Approve The COVID Jab For Children
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/cdc-exposed-using-false-data-approve-covid-jab-children/ 

Keywords
cdcscotusabortionroe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
Trump Predicts Iran War Will End &#8220;Immediately&#8221; After November Midterms

Trump Predicts Iran War Will End “Immediately” After November Midterms

Garrison Vance
Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices &#8220;Right After&#8221; Midterm Elections

Trump Predicts Nosedive on Oil and Gas Prices “Right After” Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy