BIG NEWS: Constitution, SCOTUS, Abortion, j6 Sgt at Arms, CDC Fake Data, Who is Jane Roe? 6.28

Featured Content:

Ryan

Jane Roe: The True Story of the Woman Behind America’s Abortion Precedent

https://vigilant.news/2022/06/jane-roe-the-true-story-of-the-woman-behind-americas-abortion-precedent/

Former Senate Sergeant-at-arms Who Testified That Paid Provocateurs Were Present at Jan. 6th Found Dead, No Cause of Death Provided

https://vigilant.news/2022/06/former-senate-sergeant-at-arms-who-testified-that-paid-provocateurs-were-present-at-jan-6th-found-dead-no-cause-of-death-provided/

Victims of Jeffery Epstein and Company will Face Ghislaine Maxwell in Court Today

https://vigilant.news/2022/06/victims-of-jeffery-epstein-and-company-will-face-ghislaine-maxwell-in-court-today/

Justice Thomas Says It Should Be Easier To Sue Media For Defamation

https://100percentfedup.com/boom-justice-thomas-says-it-should-be-easier-to-sue-media-for-defamation/

Justin

The Return To Constitutionalism Is Hidden In Plain Sight

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2022/06/the_return_to_constitutionalism_is_hidden_in_plain_sight.html

• Abortion wasn’t banned, nor was it ever properly legalized by SCOTUS (who cannot legalize anything at a statutory level.)

• Return to Originalism, No more Living Constitutionalism (redefining of established definitions through a modern lens. [Words represent ideas. In law, ideas need to be fixed “merit based canonical arguments that do not change” but are reinterpreted for the case-by-case component of applying justice”]

• Freedom to practice religion re-established [https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/breaking-6-3-vote-supreme-court-sides-coach-kneeling-prayer-football-games/], freedom of religion not freedom from religion.

• No more state nullification.

• Full Opinion by Clarence Thomas https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/19-1392_6j37.pdf

• Other implications https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/24/us/clarence-thomas-roe-griswold-lawrence-obergefell.html

Vatican Praises Court Decision on Roe v Wade, No Official Word from Pope Francis

https://vigilant.news/2022/06/vatican-praises-court-decision-on-roe-v-wade-no-official-word-from-pope-francis/

CDC EXPOSED! Government Body Used False Data To Approve The COVID Jab For Children

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/cdc-exposed-using-false-data-approve-covid-jab-children/