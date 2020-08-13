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Chemtrails in Pauatahanui, Wellington in New Zealand
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61 views • August 13, 2020
I have been observing signs of geoengineering in the New Zealand skies for a couple of years but have been unable to pick out definite signs of chemtrails (possibly because we are far from a military airport). But here it is, courtesy of a friend who did not realise what he has caught. I have switched off the sound and his commentary.
Courtesy - Brent Stringer
Courtesy - Brent Stringer
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