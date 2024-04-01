Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mind controlled military police that kill on command
channel image
FREEDOMOFSPEECH1111
19 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
248 views
Published 19 hours ago

Freedomofspeech1111

Ernesto Olguin 

1 April 2024

Mind controlled military police that will kill on command and will be 100 percent obedient to the overlords controlling them. Time to say NO in big numbers, put down our differences and unite and rise up as one, stand up against slavery and tyranny. Do not fall for divide and rule anymore.

Keywords
militarypolicekill

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket