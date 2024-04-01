Mind controlled military police that kill on command

Freedomofspeech1111
Ernesto Olguin
1 April 2024
Mind controlled military police that will kill on command and will be 100 percent obedient to the overlords controlling them. Time to say NO in big numbers, put down our differences and unite and rise up as one, stand up against slavery and tyranny. Do not fall for divide and rule anymore.
