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Communing with Angels!
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23 views • August 14, 2021
This video is about angels. Specifically, how to communicate and learn from these celestial beings. There are many benefits to communing with Holy Angels and Holy Archangels.
They can teach to improve your finances, attract love, increase business, find a job and, assist you with obtaining solutions and answers, overcoming obstacles, faster healing and much more.
Check out these magical reasons to take a salt bath and sprinkle blessed salt around your home to neutralize and dispel man made electromagnetic frequencies (60 Hz).
SIGN UP FOR A FREE QUANTUM HEALING!
Check out our interactive workshops!
Official Website: http://missionascension.com
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Dogecoin: DDVkV2QJMV28kaSCcFhgmFMDrpLWkJ8ENq
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They can teach to improve your finances, attract love, increase business, find a job and, assist you with obtaining solutions and answers, overcoming obstacles, faster healing and much more.
Check out these magical reasons to take a salt bath and sprinkle blessed salt around your home to neutralize and dispel man made electromagnetic frequencies (60 Hz).
SIGN UP FOR A FREE QUANTUM HEALING!
Check out our interactive workshops!
Official Website: http://missionascension.com
Support via Donation:
https://tinyurl.com/3zm6puh5
Where to find Me:
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/drv3fadw
Bitchute: https://tinyurl.com/6rvvk63w
Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/yd6wzjw5
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/34f3yhah
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/yjedfhn6
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/m4apxzm2
Dogecoin: DDVkV2QJMV28kaSCcFhgmFMDrpLWkJ8ENq
ETH: 0x2DaB09B15e8903c37E0118ef38b7062dF0c9976a
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