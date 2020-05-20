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La députée Sara Cunial accuse Bill Gates de Crime contre l'Humanité et demande son arrestation
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49 views • May 20, 2020
Import YouTube 16 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRiMMu8heKA&feature=youtu.be
Chaine YouTube Il est Temps : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9umvvn3t3pbwu6wCdSQHtw
La députée italienne Sara Cunial dénonce courageusement au Parlement la mafia médicale, l’Etat profond, Bilderberg, Sanofi, Glaxo, le tatouage quantique, la reconnaissance faciale, GAVI, ID2020... et demande au président italien la traduction de Bill Gates devant la CPI pour Crimes contre l'Humanité.
1ère vidéo :Traduction DS FRSub - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAoU
2ème vidéo : Traduction Ch.Terrasson - https://www.youtube.com/user/cterrass38
Chaine YouTube Il est Temps : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9umvvn3t3pbwu6wCdSQHtw
La députée italienne Sara Cunial dénonce courageusement au Parlement la mafia médicale, l’Etat profond, Bilderberg, Sanofi, Glaxo, le tatouage quantique, la reconnaissance faciale, GAVI, ID2020... et demande au président italien la traduction de Bill Gates devant la CPI pour Crimes contre l'Humanité.
1ère vidéo :Traduction DS FRSub - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAoU
2ème vidéo : Traduction Ch.Terrasson - https://www.youtube.com/user/cterrass38
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