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Second Biden Laptop: Does Rudy Giuliani Possess Another Hunter Hard Drive?
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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70 views • October 20, 2020
Oct 19, 2020

TruNews

Second Biden Laptop: Does Rudy Giuliani Possess Another Hunter Hard Drive? Today on TruNews we discuss the claim by Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, source to President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, that his government also has one of Hunter Biden’s laptops, and that there may be more circulating the globe. We also address the latest revelations from the American copy of the salacious emails, including the growing speculation they contain images of child porn and abuse. Lastly, we show Antifa terrorists torching a Seattle police car with an officer in it, a member engaged in a heart-eating blood sacrifice on the streets of Boston, and we share a story about a complicit CNN operative in the revolutionary takeover, Jeffrey Toobin, masturbating during an election war-game simulation where he was the courts deciding the outcome. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/19/2020 https://www.trunews.com/stream/second-biden-laptop-does-rudy-giuliani-possess-another-hunter-hard-drive

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hunter bidenemailsrudy giulianilaptophard drive
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