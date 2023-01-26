Pfizer Exposed For Exploring "Mutating" COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines

Via 'Directed Evolution'



I believe that gain of function was done in places like Ukraine, Wuhan as well as government funded Universities, either directly or indirectly. It seems, that the treason and corruption is so bold that the companies that profit from vaccines are contemplating the gain of function side of things as well.

They are calling it "Directed Evolution"

and it is very dangerous when life can be manipulated by a person or a company because we can only make things worse than the perfect "Natural Evolution" and I believe that this

system of self destruction can only lead to genocide and extinction.



