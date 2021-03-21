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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 1 John 1:6-10, 20210321
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91 views • March 21, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, March 21, 2021: 1 John 1:6-10
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ shed for me on Calvary’s Cross.
Thank You, Merciful Father, for increasing my knowledge of the consequences of sin and lying, and the fact that:
6 If I say that I have fellowship with You, my Holy and Heavenly EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, but continue to walk in darkness, I lie and do not practice the Truth.
7 But if I walk in the Light as my Savior Jesus Christ is in the Light, then I have fellowship with others, and the Blood of my LORD Jesus Christ, Your Beloved SON, cleanses me from all sin.
8 If I say that I have no sin, I deceive myself, and Your Truth is not in me.
But 9 if I confess my sins, my Master and Redeemer Jesus Christ is faithful and just to forgive my sins and cleanse me from all unrighteousness.
And 10 if I say that I have not sinned, I make You, my EL-ELYON, The MOST HIGH GOD a liar, and Your Holy Word is not in me.
Holy Father, thank you for revealing Your Holy Scriptures to me. Please allow Your Holy Spirit to empower me to obey Your Gospel of the Grace of my LORD Jesus Christ, confess my sins to You, and walk by faith in Your Light! Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 1:6-10 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, March 21, 2021: 1 John 1:6-10
O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ shed for me on Calvary’s Cross.
Thank You, Merciful Father, for increasing my knowledge of the consequences of sin and lying, and the fact that:
6 If I say that I have fellowship with You, my Holy and Heavenly EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, but continue to walk in darkness, I lie and do not practice the Truth.
7 But if I walk in the Light as my Savior Jesus Christ is in the Light, then I have fellowship with others, and the Blood of my LORD Jesus Christ, Your Beloved SON, cleanses me from all sin.
8 If I say that I have no sin, I deceive myself, and Your Truth is not in me.
But 9 if I confess my sins, my Master and Redeemer Jesus Christ is faithful and just to forgive my sins and cleanse me from all unrighteousness.
And 10 if I say that I have not sinned, I make You, my EL-ELYON, The MOST HIGH GOD a liar, and Your Holy Word is not in me.
Holy Father, thank you for revealing Your Holy Scriptures to me. Please allow Your Holy Spirit to empower me to obey Your Gospel of the Grace of my LORD Jesus Christ, confess my sins to You, and walk by faith in Your Light! Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 John 1:6-10 personalized NKJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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