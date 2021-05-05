What Is Inside Your Mask

I've been seeing a few videos and hearing of other YouTubers talking about fibres and things being inside masks, some even say bugs! So, me being the curious person I am, went and bought a 7"screen digital Microscope on Amazon so I could see for myself. Of course, I never doubted this and wasn't surprised at what I found, only sickened by it. I was really surprised at the quality of video and photos I am getting out of the little microscope too, it's pretty awesome, and I will be finding other things to look at, but, I needed to share this one with all of you.