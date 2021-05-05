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What Is Inside Your Mask
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221 views • May 05, 2021
I've been seeing a few videos and hearing of other YouTubers talking about fibres and things being inside masks, some even say bugs! So, me being the curious person I am, went and bought a 7"screen digital Microscope on Amazon so I could see for myself. Of course, I never doubted this and wasn't surprised at what I found, only sickened by it. I was really surprised at the quality of video and photos I am getting out of the little microscope too, it's pretty awesome, and I will be finding other things to look at, but, I needed to share this one with all of you.
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