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Dog Finds An Injured Parrot And They Become Best Friends | The Dodo Odd Couples
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231 views • September 22, 2021
Well folks I thought it was time for another ooh aah moment . . . a story to help us remember there are still some beautiful things happening in this messed up world. . . I introduce you to Milo and Cracker . . . I hope you all enjoy their story.
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