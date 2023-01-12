Create New Account
Plague Doctors and the Black Death | ROBERT SEPEHR
238 views
A plague doctor was a physician who would treat victims of the bubonic plague, also known as the Black Death, during epidemics mainly in the 16th and 17th centuries, particularly the second major outbreak across Western Europe. In many cases they were not experienced physicians or surgeons, lacking any medical training, often wearing a special costume consisting of an ankle-length overcoat and a bird-like beak mask.

