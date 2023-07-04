👀 PSYWAR 🛰️ 4th PSYOP Group (Airborne) drop 👻

So... This dropped yesterday. 🛰️ on instagram.

4th PSYOP Group (Airborne)... 👀





How many coincidences..? 🎯⚖️👻

We are everywhere... 👻 We see everything. 👀

We hear [you] breathing... [👑]

Sound of Freedom🎺 [Trafficking ❌]

Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming . . . 💯 Nothing!



With industry leading technology and personnel the 4th Psychological Operations Group has the distinct ability to be everywhere. Soldiers in this environment support countries all over the world.



#PSYWAR #influence #instagram #art #instagood #technology #music #f1 #onlyup #picoftheday







https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuNy74nMiS-/