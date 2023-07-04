👀 PSYWAR 🛰️ 4th PSYOP Group (Airborne) drop 👻

So... This dropped yesterday. 🛰️ on instagram.
4th PSYOP Group (Airborne)... 👀
How many coincidences..? 🎯⚖️👻
We are everywhere... 👻 We see everything. 👀
We hear [you] breathing... [👑]
Sound of Freedom🎺 [Trafficking ❌]
Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming . . . 💯 Nothing!
With industry leading technology and personnel the 4th Psychological Operations Group has the distinct ability to be everywhere. Soldiers in this environment support countries all over the world.
#PSYWAR #influence #instagram #art #instagood #technology #music #f1 #onlyup #picoftheday
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuNy74nMiS-/
